5 homemade chutneys to pair with everyday meals

Pratyusha
Mint and coriander chutney
Blend fresh mint, coriander, green chillies, lemon juice and a little salt for a bright, tangy chutney. Serve it with parathas, sandwiches, pakoras or kebabs.
Tangy tomato chutney
Cook chopped tomatoes with mustard seeds, garlic, dried red chillies and a little oil until soft and thick. This sweet-and-tangy chutney pairs beautifully with rice, dal, dosa and roti.
Coconut chutney
Grind fresh grated coconut with green chillies, roasted chana dal and a little ginger, adding water as needed. Finish with a tempering of mustard seeds and curry leaves, then serve with idli, dosa or uttapam.
Roasted peanut chutney
Blend roasted peanuts with garlic, dried red chillies, salt and a little water for a nutty, savoury accompaniment. Pair it with dosa, steamed rice or simple vegetable dishes.
Date chutney
Simmer tomatoes with dates, a little jaggery and panch phoron until the mixture turns glossy and thick. This sweet-and-tangy dish is especially delicious alongside a traditional rice-based meal.
5 traditional Indian sweets you can make with jaggery