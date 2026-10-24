5 traditional Indian sweets you can make with jaggery

Pratyusha
Nolen gur payesh
This Bengali rice pudding combines rice, milk and date palm jaggery for a creamy dessert with a distinctive seasonal flavour. Add the jaggery after the milk mixture has cooled slightly to help prevent curdling.
Til gud ladoo
Made with roasted sesame seeds and melted jaggery, these sweet, nutty ladoos are especially popular during Makar Sankranti. Shape the mixture into balls while it is still warm enough to handle safely.
Gur ke chawal
This comforting sweet rice dish is prepared by combining cooked rice with jaggery, ghee and cardamom. Garnish with nuts and raisins for added texture and flavour.
Gur ka halwa
Roast wheat flour in ghee until golden and aromatic, then stir in warm water and melted jaggery to create a rich, smooth halwa. Finish with cardamom and chopped nuts.
Ariselu
A traditional sweet from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, ariselu is made with rice flour and jaggery syrup, shaped into discs and fried. Sesame seeds are sometimes added for extra flavour and crunch.
6 unique naru recipes for Lokhhi Pujo