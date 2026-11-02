How to make Georgia's famous street food Khachapuri at home?

DEBOLINA ROY
Prepare the dough
Put together two cups of all-purpose flour with instant yeast, salt, and sugar, then pour in warm milk and warm water. Knead to form the dough, then mix in the olive oil; knead for 10 minutes. Cover and let it rest for 60 minutes.
Make the filling
Chop some mozzarella cheese and cheddar. Crumble paneer cheese and cook the pieces in a little bit of butter with salt and pepper. Mix all three cheeses in a bowl, and you've got your delicious cheese stuffing. If you don't want to use paneer, then use feta instead.
Shape the bread boats
Preheat your oven to 210°C. Prepare a baking tray by lining it with baking paper. Cut the dough into six equal pieces. Form each piece into a ball and roll it into a circle, then fold the opposite ends toward each other and pinch the dough to form a boat.
Add cheese and toppings
Put enough of the prepared cheese mixture in each boat. Brush the border of the dough with melted butter to give it a golden colour. Season the cheese with freshly chopped rosemary and ground black pepper before baking. After that crack an egg in the middle of Khachapuri.
Bake and serve
Place the shaped dough on the baking sheet and bake in a preheated oven at 210°C for around 15 minutes or until they appear golden brown. Take them and serve them hot.