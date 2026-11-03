5 DIY toran ideas using materials available at home

DEBOLINA ROY
Old dupatta
Transform an old dupatta into a fresh creation by cutting it into colourful floral shapes or strips. Add the cut strips or flowers to a thick ribbon and embellish it with leftover lace or beads.
Colourful bangles
You can upcycle those unused bangles into beautiful decorations by winding them with bright wool yarn or cloth strips. Join these pieces with a strong thread and cover the spaces in between with small beads, tassels or fabric flowers.
Woollen pom-poms
Utilising your remaining yarn, make some fluffy pom-poms using two or three wool colours. Fasten them uniformly along a ribbon or thick thread. You can also mix in a few beads to improve your colourful toran ideas.
Old saree borders
You can repurpose your old saree by removing its decorative border and stitching the border to a sturdy ribbon and securing some small tassels or beads for an exquisite traditional toran.
Fabric flowers
Consider making flowers out of old clothing material. Cut shapes for petals, then assemble and sew them from the centre. Finally, glue the flowers to ribbons, along with green textile leaves, to bring in the finishing touch.