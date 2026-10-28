4 ways to keep your Diwali namkeen crispy for longer

DEBOLINA ROY
Fry in small batches
Fry namkeen in smaller quantities to maintain a constant oil temperature and achieve uniform crispness. Do not overcrowd the pan; check the quality of the oil, remove fried snacks immediately and place them on strainers.
Cool it down
Lay the freshly fried namkeen flat in a dry room with good air circulation. Let the steam evaporate completely before moving. Don't enclose snacks while they are still hot because moisture may cause them to lose their crispiness.
Season at the right time
Add seasoning and masala toppings when the namkeen cools down to room temperature. Stir the pieces carefully in a bowl or tumbler to ensure sufficient distribution of flavours.
Store in airtight jars
One of the best tips to store Diwali namkeen is to use airtight, moisture-proof containers. You can use glass jars, steel tins, or multi-layered pouches to keep them away from sunlight, heat, and moisture.