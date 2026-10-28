4 ways to keep your Diwali namkeen crispy for longer

DEBOLINA ROY

Fry in small batches

Fry namkeen in smaller quantities to maintain a constant oil temperature and achieve uniform crispness. Do not overcrowd the pan; check the quality of the oil, remove fried snacks immediately and place them on strainers.

Cool it down

Lay the freshly fried namkeen flat in a dry room with good air circulation. Let the steam evaporate completely before moving. Don't enclose snacks while they are still hot because moisture may cause them to lose their crispiness.

Season at the right time

Add seasoning and masala toppings when the namkeen cools down to room temperature. Stir the pieces carefully in a bowl or tumbler to ensure sufficient distribution of flavours.

Store in airtight jars

One of the best tips to store Diwali namkeen is to use airtight, moisture-proof containers. You can use glass jars, steel tins, or multi-layered pouches to keep them away from sunlight, heat, and moisture.

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