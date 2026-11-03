5 festive mukhwas to make at home this season

Subhadrika Sen
Rose and Fennel: Dry roast fennel seeds on low flame. After they cool add, dry rose petals, cardamom powder, mishri and rock salt. Mix well and store in an air-tight jar.
Coconut and Sesame Seeds: Dry roast fennel and sesame seeds separately. Light toaste desiccated coconut. In a bowl, mix fennel, sesame and coconut. Add jaggery and cardamom powder. Your mukhwas is ready.
Amchur Mukhwas: Roast fennel and coriander seeds. Mix well and sprinkle lemon juice. Add amchur, black salt, and roasted cumin powder. Spread it on a plate and let it dry before storing it
Chocolate and fennel seeds: Lightly roast fennel seeds and cool them. Melt chocolate of your choice (milk/ white/ dark) and add coconut oil to make it smoother. Drop the fennel seeds and let the chocolate coat it. Spread it on parchment paper and refrigerate it.
Dry Fruits mukhwas: Dry roast dry fruits of your choice. Roast fennel seeds. Mix everything with cardamom powder and dried figs. Store it well.
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