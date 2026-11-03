5 mistakes to avoid when decorating with candles and diyas

Subhadrika Sen
Placing it too close to curtains, or fabrics: Keep diyas and candles (even jar candles) away from torans, garlands, flowy curtains and any kind of fabrics.
Pro tip: Keep battery operated candles on top of fabrics which give similar effects with less hazards
Leaving them unattended: Never leave diyas and candles unattended especially if there are pets and children around.
Pro tip: Always keep someone on vigilance. Moreover, extinguish all flames before going to bed or when you exit from one room for the night.
Overcrowding rangolis with diya: Always keep the rangoli neat and tidy with a few diyas and candles instead of overcrowding it. Most people who walk past it might find themselves too close to sudden accidents.
Pro tip: Place diyas apart from one another and make the rangoli at a place where there is enough space to walk around it safely.
Keeping open flame too near electrical decorations: Avoid keeping open flames too near electrical decorations.
Pro-tip: Ideally if you have electrical lights around, then keep diyas and candles away from it. Subtle lighting works best during Diwali rather than over the top and loud lights.
Overlooking placement of diyas and candles on table tops: Never place them too close to the edge or very near books in a bookshelf. Make sure that there is no clutter beside the placement.
Pro tip: Choose flat surfaces with a lot of space to place your diyas and candles. Ideally place them on diya/ candle holders instead of directly positioning them on the surface.
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