7 famous Kali Puja pandals to visit in West Bengal

Fatakesto’s Kali Puja, Naba Yubak Sangha, Central Kolkata

Founded in 1957 by Krishna Chandra Dutta, who is colloquially referred to as Fatakesto, the puja on Amherst Street is still conducted in a traditional way with the same idol and the same pandal. The Shyama Kali of this puja is about 16.5 feet tall and attracts scores of devotees every festival season with its bhog.