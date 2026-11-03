7 famous Kali Puja pandals to visit in West Bengal

DEBOLINA ROY
Fatakesto’s Kali Puja, Naba Yubak Sangha, Central Kolkata
Founded in 1957 by Krishna Chandra Dutta, who is colloquially referred to as Fatakesto, the puja on Amherst Street is still conducted in a traditional way with the same idol and the same pandal. The Shyama Kali of this puja is about 16.5 feet tall and attracts scores of devotees every festival season with its bhog.
Naihati Boro Maa, North 24 Parganas
The Boro Maa of Naihati has a huge idol of Kali, which is over 20 feet in height, set out for people to offer their worship. The tradition started way back in 1923, and the recurring immersion event creates great excitement annually.
Pathuriaghata Byayam Samity’s Boro Kali, North Kolkata
This puja is known for its around 31-foot-tall idol decked with about 100 kg of ornaments. It has historical links to Bagha Jatin and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and is an important place of worship due to its religious and cultural significance.
Five Star Sporting Club, Girish Park, Kolkata
Five Star Sporting Club draws visitors because of its impressive Annakut, which is a mountain of food offered to Goddess Kali. Additionally, its major celebrations have managed to impress the then Chief Minister.
Pioneer Athletic Club, Barasat
Positioned in Pioneer Park, this pandal in Barasat is recognised for its innovative architecture and extravagant decorations. One of the best-known Kali Puja pandals in West Bengal, it reflects the increasing fame of large-scale celebrations outside Kolkata.
Shantipur’s Bama Kali, Nadia
The town of Shantipur is famous for its unique Bama Kali tradition. The immersion procession is marked by the memorable sight of devotees carrying idol images, accompanied by the sounds of the dhak as they dance and sway to the music of the drummers.
Janbazar Sammilita Kali Puja, Central Kolkata
Janbazar Sammilita, popular for worshipping Goddess Kali in ten distinct forms, is a combination of traditional devotion and extravagant pandal decorations. Its pandal, inspired by the Jaipur palace in 2025, became a popular attraction.