5 ways to reuse leftover Diwali mithai

DEBOLINA ROY
Gulab jamun cheesecake
Give a new perspective to the gulab jamuns by using them in a cheesecake. Create a base of biscuits, then layer with a thick cream cheese batter and add chopped gulab jamuns. Finally, drizzle with some sugar syrup on top.
Laddoo chocolate bites
Convert leftover motichoor ladoos into chocolatey delights! You can crumble the ladoos, shape the mixture into tiny balls, and let them rest in melted chocolate to chill in the fridge.
Kaju katli french toast
Slice the sweet treat into thin pieces and place them between two slices of bread. The sandwich can be dipped in a mixture of milk and eggs, then pan-fried until golden brown.
Barfi cookies
Transform typical cookies into an Indian delight by mixing chopped barfi pieces into the batter. Bake until golden at the edges but soft in the centre. Use a small amount of cardamom for a warm taste.
Jalebi-rabdi parfait
Create a quick dessert parfait by layering crushed jalebi with chilled rabri in serving glasses. Put chopped pistachios and almonds between the layers for a crunchy element. Cool before serving.