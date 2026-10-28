5 low-calorie pizza options you can make at home

Dharitri Ganguly
Cauliflower Crust Pizza: 240cal approx
Riced and steamed/microwaved cauliflower squeezed completely dry of excess water, mixed with one egg and a small amount of low-fat mozzarella and parmesan, forms the crust. This can be topped with fresh sliced tomatoes, garlic, red onion, chili flakes, and a light layer of low-fat mozzarella.
Skinny "Meatza": 359cal approx
Press lean ground sirloin/ground turkey/ground chicken seasoned with garlic and herbs into a baking dish instead of dough. Top with low-sugar tomato-basil sauce, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and a moderate layer of shredded mozzarella and parmesan.
Mini Bell Pepper Pizzas: 19cal approx per mini pizza
Slice mini sweet bell peppers in half lengthwise and remove the seeds. Add a tiny teaspoon of spaghetti or pizza sauce, a sprinkle of fat-free mozzarella, and a single mini pepperoni slice per pepper. A perfect, yummy, low-calorie snack.
Flatbread Pizza/Flatizza: 150–200cal approx
Use half of a low-calorie light flatbread and spread 2 tbsps of tomato sauce, thinly sliced green bell peppers, red onions, black olives, and a light dusting of Romano or low-fat cheese. Bake it for 10 mins and serve hot.
Greek Yogurt Dough Pizza: 45–55cal approx
Mix equal parts (or roughly 2/3 cup) of non-fat Greek yogurt and self-rising flour with a pinch of salt and Italian seasoning. Spread a thin layer of tomato sauce, fat-free mozzarella cheese, and turkey pepperoni or fresh bell peppers.
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