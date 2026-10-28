5 low-calorie pizza options you can make at home

Cauliflower Crust Pizza: 240cal approx

Riced and steamed/microwaved cauliflower squeezed completely dry of excess water, mixed with one egg and a small amount of low-fat mozzarella and parmesan, forms the crust. This can be topped with fresh sliced tomatoes, garlic, red onion, chili flakes, and a light layer of low-fat mozzarella.