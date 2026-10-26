5 easy ways to give your noodles a makeover

Pratyusha
Make them crispy
Cook and drain your noodles, then pan-fry them with a little oil until lightly golden. Add vegetables or your favourite sauce for a delicious texture contrast.
Try a creamy peanut sauce
Whisk peanut butter with soy sauce, a little warm water, lime juice and chilli sauce. Toss it with cooked noodles for a creamy, tangy upgrade.
Make them extra cheesy
Add grated cheese to freshly cooked, hot noodles and mix until melted. A splash of milk can make the sauce creamier and richer.
Top with an egg
Add a boiled egg, fried egg or scrambled eggs to make your noodles more filling. Finish with black pepper and spring onions for extra flavour.
Give them an Asian twist
Mix in soy sauce, a little vinegar, garlic and sesame oil for a savoury flavour boost. Sprinkle sesame seeds on top before serving.
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