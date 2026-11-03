Doing resin art for the first time? 4 things you need to know

DEBOLINA ROY
Choose the right materials
Select the right epoxy and hardener for your project. Gather mixing cups, mixing sticks, gloves, safety goggles, and colouring agents. Always read and understand the product’s instructions and safety information before starting.
Understand the ratio
Every resin has a defined mixing ratio by weight or volume. Check the manufacturer’s directions for correctness, as the wrong measurements can interfere with the curing process. Combine both resin components thoroughly to obtain a uniform mixture.
Prioritize safety
Wear non-chemical gloves, glasses, and appropriate respiratory equipment. Ensure that the working space is airy, and let the resin cure safely. Avoid any physical engagement with or use of the art piece until the designated curing duration is achieved.
Start small experiments
Start soft by working with small jewellery or casting pieces first, and then later try out bigger artworks. Use mica powders, glitter and colourful pigments to play around. Remember to practice quietly by taking your time.