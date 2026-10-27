A 5-point checklist for bringing out woollen clothes for winter

Subhadrika Sen
Inspect every garment: While taking them out from the storage space or trunks, inspect every garment for holes, missing accessories, loose threads, and other wear and tear. Divide them into piles of ‘need repair’ and ‘perfectly fine’ so that it’s easier to work with them.
Air the garments: When you store clothes in a packed space for a long time, it develops a musty smell. To get rid of that, take out the clothes and spread them in a well-ventilated space so that the smell goes away.
Give them a wash: Before wearing the clothes, give it a good wash. Always check the label and see what kind of wash each garment requires.
Refresh your existing wardrobe: Before adding in the winter clothes, browse through your existing wardrobe. Check for any old clothes you want to discard, pest infestation, etc. Once cleaned, add the winter clothes and get your wardrobe winter-ready!
Organise the clothes for better access: For easy access, keep everyday use clothes and your favourite ones at hand. Those needed for special occasions can be arranged accordingly. Coats and jackets need to be hanged so that they are not crushed.
4 Frozen coffee cubes to make at home for your morning brew