4 frozen coffee cubes to make at home for your morning brew

DEBOLINA ROY

Classic espresso cubes

Make some strong black coffee, allow it to cool down, and place it in an ice cube tray. Freeze all night and use the cubes in your cold milk, iced coffee or drinking water for a quick drink with caffeine kick.

Creamy milk coffee cubes

Blend the cooled coffee with milk and sugar until it reaches a nice consistency. Then, pour it into an ice tray and freeze it. Finally, take out the cubes and mix them with cold milk.

Vanilla coffee cubes

Mix coffee that is freshly made with some vanilla extract, along with your desired sweetener. Place the mixture in ice cube trays in the freezer and serve with chilled milk.

Mocha coffee cubes

Mix the cooled coffee with cocoa powder, some sugar, and milk and blend well. Then pour it into an ice tray and freeze. When it’s time for a drink, just add the mocha cubes to the cold milk and enjoy.

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