How to make Rajasthan-special mawa kachori at home

DEBOLINA ROY
Prepare the dough
In a bowl, there is a cup of all-purpose flour. Add a tablespoon of ghee and a little bit of salt to the bowl. Mix everything and make a dough without adding any water. Then, wrap the dough and let it rest for 10 minutes.Unlike regular kachoris, this sweet delicacy is stuffed with mawa (khoya) instead of a spicy filling.
Make the delicious stuffing
In a bowl take mawa. Then add cut pieces of almonds, pistachios, raisins, cardamom powder, and also two spoons sugar. Mix the above ingredients well together such that they make a tasty and delicious filling.
Shape and stuff the kachori
Cut the dough into small pieces and roll each piece into a round shape. Make sure to place the mawa mixture in the middle, fold the edges carefully and seal.
Fry until golden brown
In a deep pan, pour in enough desi ghee. Put in the kachoris carefully into the ghee and fry till they turn brown on both sides.
Prepare sugar syrup and serve
Take two cups of sugar and boil them together with one cup of water for seven to eight minutes. Then add the saffron strands and mix well. After all these preparations, your aromatic syrup is ready to be poured over the fried kachoris.