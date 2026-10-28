How to make soft and spongy rasgullas at home

Boil hard, then cool slowly

For the syrup, use 200 g sugar, a litre of water and two crushed cardamom pods. Get it to a rolling boil in a wide pot, add the balls, cover, and cook for 15 to 20 minutes. If the syrup thickens, splash in some hot water. Turn off the heat, add a teaspoon of rose water if you like it, and let the rasgullas cool in the syrup before chilling.