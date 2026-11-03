Make Farah Khan's special roast chicken without an oven

DEBOLINA ROY
Prep the chicken
Take a whole chicken, skin left on and clean it. Use your hands and work the olive oil and salt thoroughly onto and into the chicken so that it is well seasoned and tender.
Season with spices
Fully coat the chicken in ground red Kashmiri chilli and hot chilli flakes. Then sprinkle crushed black pepper and mustard paste, ensuring that there is a thick coating of spices around the chicken.
Add the aromatics
The minced garlic and the juice of fresh lemons are to be liberally applied to every part of the bird, including both its outer and inner sides. This will give a flavour that is both tangy and garlicky.
Sear and submerge
Put a teaspoon of olive oil in a pan and sear the chicken on one side. Pour in warm water until the chicken is partly submerged, providing the base for stovetop roasting.
Simmer to perfection
Put a teaspoon of olive oil in a pan and sear the chicken on one side. Pour in warm water until the chicken is partly submerged, providing the base for stovetop roasting.
Rest and serve
Make sure to give the chicken a break for 10-12 minutes in order to properly redistribute all the juices. Place the chicken on a plate and relish the taste of Farah Khan’s special roast chicken.