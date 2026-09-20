Udisha
Prepare the ingredients
Get your main ingredients in place for the cranberry walnut chicken salad first. Take approximately 280 grams of cooked chicken breast and finely chop them or shred them. Arrange for half cup each of dried cranberries and chopped walnuts. Chop assorted vegetables of your choice.
Whisk the dressing
Now, prepare the dressing. Take a separate bowl and add half cup of mayonnaise with some freshly squeezed lemon juice, a pinch of salt and a dash of dash of black pepper. Whisk them until they are smooth.
Assemble the salad
Now, gather the ingredients. Take the previously chopped chicken, cranberries, walnuts, veggies and put them in the mixing bowl. Carefully pour the creamy dressing over the top and gently toss the ingredients. Now, add chopped lettuce and give it another toss.
Enjoy or salad
Once the ingredients are nicely coated with the dressing, your salad is ready to be devoured. However, if you prefer to have it cold, refrigerate it for some time so that the favours can meld. Serve it with a bread or in a wrap and enjoy!