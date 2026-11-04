5 easy one-pot meals for busy workdays

Pratyusha

Vegetable pulao

Sauté whole spices, onions and mixed vegetables, then add washed basmati rice, water and salt. Cover and cook until the rice is fluffy for a simple meal that pairs well with raita.

One-pot creamy tomato pasta

Cook pasta with chopped tomatoes, garlic, herbs and enough broth or water in a single pot. Stir in cream and grated cheese towards the end for a quick, comforting dinner.

Moong dal khichdi

Combine rice, moong dal, turmeric, salt and water in a pressure cooker, adding vegetables if you like. Cook until soft and creamy, then finish with a little ghee and cumin tempering.

Mexican-style rice and beans

Cook rice with kidney beans or black beans, corn, tomatoes, capsicum, cumin and paprika in one pot. Finish with lime juice and fresh coriander for a flavourful meal with protein and fibre.

Vegetable dalia

Sauté cumin, onions and chopped vegetables before adding broken wheat, water and salt. Pressure-cook until tender for a wholesome, fuss-free meal that works for lunch or dinner.

5 easy homemade snacks to replace packaged chips.

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