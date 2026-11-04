5 overnight desserts for your Diwali party

Subhadrika Sen
Chocolate Biscuit Pudding: Dip biscuits in milk and arrange them in a glass dish. Pour chocolate ganache between layers and fill up the dish with 5-6 layers. Let it freeze overnight. Cut them into square pieces and serve the next day.
Coconut Ladoo: Heat condensed milk and desiccated coconut over heat until the mixture thickens. Add cardamom powder and let it cool slightly. Roll it into small balls and coat it with desiccated coconut. Refrigerate it overnight and serve the next day.
Shrikhand: Whisk hung curd and add sugar, cardamom and saffron soaked milk. Refrigerate the hung curd mix overnight and serve it the next day topped with dry fruits and saffron strands.
Stuffed dates dipped in chocolate: Make a length-wise slit on seedless dates so that it resembles a pouch. Fill it up with dry fruits of your choice. Either drizzle chocolate on top or dip the dates in melted chocolate. Let is set overnight and serve it the next day
No -bake cheesecake: Crush biscuits and mix with melted butter to form the base of the cheesecake. Fold cream cheese, sugar and vanilla extract mix and spread it over the biscuit base. Freeze it overnight and your no-bake cheesecake is ready. You can serve it with freshly cut fruit pieces or jams.
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