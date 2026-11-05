7 ways to clean up after your Diwali party

Subhadrika Sen
Divide work: Make a mental note of immediate things that need to be done and start working on it. Divide work between all family members. Remember you must be tired after the party too, so do not stress over cleaning.
Collect the trash: There’s always a tendency to keep the half empty glass under the sofa or empty packets lying on the tables. Collect them, segregate them and dispose them first.
Clear tabletops: These places have the maximum junk lying about. Clean them by washing the cutlery, dropping the table mats to the laundry, pack up uneaten food and discard the ones that can no longer be preserved.
Wash up after food stains: Check for spilled drinks on the floor and food stains on the furniture or home linens. Identify them, treat them and immediately wash them so that the stain doesn’t become permanent.
Remove decorations: Check what decorations can be reused and what needs to be discarded. Segregate them accordingly. Label the boxes so that it’s you can find them with ease.
Vacuum the trash: Divide each room in small sections and give it a thorough vacuum cleaning.
Mop the floors: Once the rooms have no trash and look more or less clean, give it a good mop and let it dry completely.
Declutter these 5 hotspots from your home before the festive season