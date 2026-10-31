Declutter these 5 hotspots from your home before the festive season

Subhadrika Sen
The Coffee Table
This space is always packed with too many things – a laptop, coffee mugs, magazine/books, and other miscellaneous things. Remove these and place essential items in one tray and leave the rest of the space to accommodate a festive centrepiece of a fragrance bowl.
Kitchen Countertop
The kitchen is always busy during the festive season and that also makes things hard to find. Keep the countertop as clean as possible. Remove unnecessary items, throwaway packets, etc. Designate separate areas for everything so you know where to look for what and keep everything organised so that you can easily reach out for them when needed.
Bathroom counter
Remove all your personal belongings like toothbrush, shampoo, make-up, cleaning supplies etc. from the bathroom tops. Keep a tray with handwash, tissues, toilet paper, hand towel, sanitizer, and fragrance spray – things which would be necessary for guests staying at your place.
Living Room
Keep the living space clean and clear of toys, shopping bags, clothes, books, and unnecessary objects that tend to lie around in the living room. Deep clean the furniture and put on vibrant covers that match the vibe.
Entryway
These spaces are an epitome of neglect with used shoes and socks thrown around, delivery packages waiting to be opened etc. Arrange the shoe rack properly, store delivery boxes in storerooms, and decorate the space with lights, rangolis, flowers/garlands, and diyas so that one feels welcome.
A 5-point checklist for bringing out woollen clothes for winter