Planning to visit Lapland during Christmas? 6 hacks that might help you out

DEBOLINA ROY
PIY (Plan-it-Yourself)
Organising a trip by yourself can save you a lot of money. Choose budget flights and rent a hotel or an Airbnb on your own instead of buying overpriced ready-made Christmas packages. This way, you can plan your own itinerary and keep thousands of euros in your wallet.
Meet the real Santa for free
Explore the unique Santa Claus Village located in Rovaniemi. Visiting the real Santa Claus will not cost anything either. Just make sure to come early enough to avoid long waiting lines in order to get your magical picture taken.
Choose self-catering accommodations
When it comes to eating at restaurants in Lapland, your pockets will quickly run empty. Consider renting a comfortable apartment or a log cabin with a kitchen where you can prepare your own traditional home-cooked meals.
Self-hunt the Northern Lights
Don't waste money on pricey guided tours for the Aurora Borealis. Download a cost-free app tracking Aurora is all that's needed, go to a dark spot far away from city lights, and just glance at the sky.
Rent winter gear
The cold weather necessitates wearing the right clothes, but buying them for a single trip is impractical. It’s better to rent quality thermal suits in the area rather than invest in them for just one holiday trip.
Take the overnight train
Ride the popular overnight Santa Claus Express from Helsinki. That's how you can save on internal flights as well as hotel expenses. It offers a beautiful journey with maximum comfort and convenience.