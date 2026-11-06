6 guilt-free sandwich spreads to make at home

DEBOLINA ROY
The big mac spread
Combine ½ cup of low-fat plain Greek yoghurt, 2 tablespoons of French dressing, 4 teaspoons of sweet pickle relish, 1 tablespoon of finely chopped white onion, 1 teaspoon of white vinegar, 1 teaspoon of honey, and a pinch of salt. Pair this creamy spread with lean turkey or veggie burger sandwiches
Herbed cheese spread
Mix goat cheese with 2 spoons of olive oil, 2 spoons of chopped fresh basil, 1 spoon of chopped garlic, salt, and pepper. It is perfect for warm spreading on toasted sourdough with baked vegetables, chicken grilling, or slices of fresh tomato.
Avocado spread
Take a ripe avocado and mash it together with pickled jalapeño slices and a lot of freshly squeezed lime juice until smooth and tasty. Spread it onto a piece of whole-grain bread with smoked turkey breast, radish slices or cucumber slices for a delicious flavour.
Chipotle spread
Mix together half a cup of low-fat plain Greek yoghurt, one teaspoon of lime juice, half a teaspoon of chilli powder, one teaspoon of paprika, a quarter teaspoon of chipotle powder, and salt. Use this mixture with grilled chicken breasts or in the black bean wrap.
Sun-dried tomato pesto
Mix 20 sun-dried tomato halves, 1 teaspoon of garlic, 2 tablespoons of grated cheese, 2 tablespoons of fresh oregano, and 2 tablespoons of olive oil. It goes perfectly with fresh mozzarella, grilled zucchini, or sliced roasted meat.
Yoghurt herb spread
Incorporate 2 tbsp of fresh tarragon, oregano, and thyme into plain Greek yoghurt. It is one of the most perfect and healthy sandwich spreads that will add great taste and spice to turkey, cold cuts, or even crunchy vegetable subs.