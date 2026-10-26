5 quick sandwich recipes for a filling evening snack

Pratyusha
Cheesy Grilled Sandwich
Fill bread slices with cheese, butter and a pinch of oregano, then grill until golden and crispy. This gooey, comforting snack is perfect for cheese lovers.
Spicy Paneer Sandwich
Toss crumbled paneer with onions, capsicum and Indian spices, then sandwich the filling between bread slices. It’s a flavour-packed, protein-rich option to keep hunger at bay.
Crunchy Veggie Sandwich
Layer cucumber, tomato, onion and lettuce with green chutney or mayonnaise for a fresh, crunchy bite. Use whole-wheat bread for a wholesome everyday snack.
Masala Aloo Sandwich
Mash boiled potatoes with green chillies, coriander, cumin and chaat masala, then toast until crisp. This budget-friendly Indian favourite is hearty, spicy and satisfying.
Creamy Egg Sandwich
Mix chopped boiled eggs with mayonnaise, black pepper and a little mustard, then spread over fresh bread. It’s a quick, protein-rich snack that’s both creamy and filling.
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