4 easy 2-ingredient recipes you can make for Diwali

DEBOLINA ROY
Choco-coco bites
Mix one cup of coconut to half a cup of warm condensed milk. Roll into small balls of festive looking sweets, chill them for some time, and serve them to surprise guests.
Sugar-glazed puff squares
Make small squares of puff pastry and apply plenty of icing sugar. Bake them at a temperature of about 200 degrees. This will produce a crunchy and sweet puff pastry, perfect with hot tea.
Cheese-chilli bites
Cut big green Bhavnagri chillies in half lengthwise and pack them with plenty of processed cheese. Cook them in hot ghee on a flat frying pan until the skin blisters and the cheese melts nicely!
Masala makhana
Put lotus seeds into hot ghee with store-bought peri-peri mix until they turn golden. These crunchy, tasty bites can be an easy and quick substitute for traditional fried namkeen for serving Diwali guests.