5 homemade drinks to keep you warm in winter

Pratyusha
Homemade masala chai
Brew black tea with milk, ginger, cardamom, cinnamon and cloves. Sweeten to taste for a fragrant cup of classic Indian chai.
Turmeric milk
Simmer milk with turmeric, a pinch of black pepper and a little cinnamon. Add honey or jaggery once it cools slightly for a comforting bedtime drink.
Homemade hot chocolate
Heat milk with cocoa powder, chopped dark chocolate and a little sugar. Whisk until smooth and creamy, then top with marshmallows or grated chocolate.
Ginger, lemon and honey tea
Steep freshly crushed ginger in hot water and add lemon juice. Stir in honey once the drink is warm rather than piping hot for a refreshing, soothing beverage.
Saffron and almond milk
Blend soaked almonds with milk and simmer with saffron, cardamom and a little sugar. Garnish with slivered pistachios for a rich winter treat.
5 ways to spice up your everyday cup of tea