6 things to never do on Bhoot Chaturdoshi unless you want ghostly company

Subhadrika Sen
Don’t answer calls from voices you don’t know- If you hear a strange voice calling you especially from behind, and that too in a deserted space, don’t turn back and don’t answer the call.
Common belief: It is said that Nishi often calls people’s name and lures them to darkness.
Avoid hanging out near water bodies after sunset – Stay away from local water bodies or lakes. Even if you have to pass that way, wrap up by sunset.
Common belief: The fish-loving ghost Meccho resides near the water bodies and often calls out to people for a slice of fish. This may lure them to the water where they drown.
No hanging out under banyan trees – This age-old belief is a constant and goes beyond Bhoot Chaturdoshi.
Common Belief: Female spirits like Petni and Shakchunni reside on the branches of these thick canopy trees and can often possess one who comes too near. In case you dare to venture out with your long locks open, you become their easy prey.
Don’t challenge the ghosts: In Bengali folklore, one finds the presence of learned ghosts too. Thus, it is best to respect every spirits and not challenge or incite them.
Common belief: The learned Brahmadaitya, often portrayed as humble can also turn ferocious if disrespected.
No following mysterious lights: Love going after fireflies in general? Try to avoid it on this night.
Common belief: If you notice mysterious lights hovering around you, don’t make the mistake of identifying them as fireflies at least for this one night. They might be Aleya a mysterious light found in the rural area, wetlands, marshlands or deserted roads that often waylay travelers.
Never leave your house in complete darkness-This saying has given birth to the practice of lighting up 14 lamps/diyas/candles in the house, especially the darkest corners.
Common belief: It is said that 14 generations of your ancestors descend to Earth on this day and thus, each light is a tribute to them. Keeping your house glowing also wards off evil spirits.
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