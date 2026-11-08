5 natural alternatives to refined sugar

Pratyusha

Honey

A versatile natural sweetener, honey works well in tea, smoothies, yoghurt and homemade desserts.

Jaggery

Popular in Indian kitchens, jaggery adds a rich, caramel-like sweetness to sweets, porridge and beverages.

Dates and date paste

Naturally sweet and rich in fibre, dates can be blended into a paste and used in energy balls, smoothies and baked goods. They also add a caramel-like flavour.

Ripe bananas

Mashed ripe bananas can add sweetness and moisture to pancakes, muffins, oatmeal and smoothies. Their natural fibre also makes them a useful alternative to adding table sugar.

Stevia

Derived from the leaves of the stevia plant, this low-calorie sweetener can be used in tea, coffee and some desserts.

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