5 ways to combat post-Diwali blues

Subhadrika Sen
Keep some decorations: Sort through your decorations and see what you can keep for a few more days or recycle for the whole year. This would keep the beautiful memories of the festival alive in your darkest days.
Start going for walks: Diwali ends with a chill in the air. Start making maximum use of it. Go out for morning or evening walks and lighten up your mind.
Declutter your home: Start organizing your home. It keeps you busy. Gets rid of unwanted stuff and prepares you for the Christmas cheer.
Connect with people: There are many who were probably away during the festival or could not attend your house party or invitations. Make time out to meet them and connect with your friends.
Plan a solo trip: Pack your backpack, make reservations at a place long sitting on your travel bucket list and spend a few days there before the mechanical monotony takes over your life.
7 ways to clean up after your Diwali Party