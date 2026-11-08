5 ways to soundproof your house this Diwali

Subhadrika Sen

Close all doors and windows: Once the Diwali Dhamakaa starts, close all doors and windows. Check your bathroom , kitchen, balcony and staircase spaces to make sure everything is shut.

Use thick curtains: Drape your windows with the thickest curtains you have at home. This ensures double soundproof properties.

Use white / calming noise: You can start listening to slow, calming music to break away from the tremble of the sudden noises due to people bursting crackers outside.

Seal gaps on windows and doors: As extra precautions, use house putty to seal any spaces between the windows and doors. This helps in locking sound.

Make your cosy corner: Figure out which room / space in your house are most undisturbed by the ruckus outside. Settle yourself in that space / room for the evening.

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