5 ways to soundproof your house this Diwali

Subhadrika Sen
Close all doors and windows: Once the Diwali Dhamakaa starts, close all doors and windows. Check your bathroom , kitchen, balcony and staircase spaces to make sure everything is shut.
Use thick curtains: Drape your windows with the thickest curtains you have at home. This ensures double soundproof properties.
Use white / calming noise: You can start listening to slow, calming music to break away from the tremble of the sudden noises due to people bursting crackers outside.
Seal gaps on windows and doors: As extra precautions, use house putty to seal any spaces between the windows and doors. This helps in locking sound.
Make your cosy corner: Figure out which room / space in your house are most undisturbed by the ruckus outside. Settle yourself in that space / room for the evening.
5 DIY toran ideas using materials available at home