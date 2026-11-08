6 ways to keep your skin comfortable on a long-haul flight

Atreyee Poddar
You’ve packed the passport, charged the headphones and downloaded the movies. But the thing most likely to feel off after ten hours in the sky is your skin. Cabin humidity often sits at a parched 10 to 20 percent, so skin loses moisture quickly. Here’s how to fight back.
Keep makeup minimal
Heavy foundation tends to cling to dry patches and look cakey by hour six. A tinted moisturiser or bare skin is far more forgiving.
Make water your co-pilot
Sip steadily rather than gulping, and go easy on alcohol and coffee. Both can leave you feeling more dehydrated.
Mist with a plan
A facial mist feels lovely, but water on its own can evaporate and leave skin tighter than before. Press moisturiser over it to trap the hydration.
Reapply, then reapply again
One layer of moisturiser won’t last a 12-hour flight. Top up every few hours, and don’t forget your lips and hands.
Treat hands like the front line
Between hand sanitiser and dry air, hands suffer fast. Keep a small tube of cream within reach and use it after every sanitising round.
Don’t skip sunscreen
If you have a window seat, UV exposure is stronger at altitude and passes through the glass. A daytime SPF is worth it.
Go heavy before you sleep
On overnight flights, remove makeup and apply a thick cream. A thin film of ointment on dry patches works well too. Add loose, breathable clothing for comfort.