Getting married this winter? 5 shawls or wraps bride can go for

DEBOLINA ROY
Green velvet shawl
Move beyond traditional red with rich, dark green velvet shawls with intricate embroidered borders. Ideal for brides avoiding excess maroon, it makes for a regal and comfortable addition to any silk outfit.
Floral zari shawl
With exquisite gold embroidery, this floral zari shawl captivates everyone around. The intricate pattern slips on easily over your shoulders and gives your D-day persona a lovely elegance and a glint of glamour.
Red velvet drape
A wine-red velvet shawl looks great with lehengas in peach or pastel colours. This beautiful mix allows you to stay warm during cool evening functions while highlighting your classic bridal beauty.
Gota patti shawl
This shawl comes with fine gota patti finishes and glimmers imperceptibly to accentuate jodas of all kinds, making it suitable for a bride-to-be. It pairs beautifully with outfits of all hues and does not add bulk to them.
Faux fur cape
A cream or red faux fur cape is perfect for outdoor photography and open-air events, giving you maximum thermal protection. It gives a modern and dramatic look that works well with elaborate wedding attire.