Hanuman Ansh to stream on Nov 27: 5 more mythological dramas you can watch

DEBOLINA ROY
The highly anticipated film Hanuman Ansh will be released on SonyLIV on November 27. Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi and starring Shobhinaw Satyaa, the film tells the remarkable tale of Neem Karoli Baba’s life and spiritual awakening. Although it was made on a small budget, Hanuman Ansh has become one of the highest-grossing films of all time, raking in more than INR 450 crore in total revenue from across the globe.
Laalo - Krishna Sada Sahaayate, Sony LIV
This underrated film, produced on a small budget, tells the story of a demotivated and broke rickshaw driver who meets Lord Krishna, who secretly provides him with guidance throughout his life. Just like Hanuman Ansh, this movie also had no grand marketing plan; it simply got popular through word-of-mouth reviews.
Kantara, Netflix/Prime Video
The creation of Rishab Shetty skillfully intertwines folklore, nature, and spirituality with exciting action drama. Revolving around a sacred Bhoota Kola ritual, it deals with divine intervention and forces beyond all human understanding through a compelling narrative.
Hotel Salvation, Jiohotstar
This is an underrated and highly philosophical movie centred around a 77-year-old man who goes to Varanasi with his son to die. It is a story that beautifully examines life, ties with family, and the struggle for moksha.
Malikappuram, JioHotstar
The emotional drama features Deva Nandha, an eight-year-old who, after facing misfortunes, goes on a journey to Sabarimala on her own. With the help of a mysterious person, the film reveals how divine support usually turns out to be ordinary goodness among people.
Hanu-Man, Zee5
A petty thief gains supernatural abilities from a solar stone holding the blood of Lord Hanuman. Prasanth Varma provides the best-quality visual special effects and exciting action, evoking a sense of spirituality.