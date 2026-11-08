Hanuman Ansh to stream on Nov 27: 5 more mythological dramas you can watch

The highly anticipated film Hanuman Ansh will be released on SonyLIV on November 27. Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi and starring Shobhinaw Satyaa, the film tells the remarkable tale of Neem Karoli Baba’s life and spiritual awakening. Although it was made on a small budget, Hanuman Ansh has become one of the highest-grossing films of all time, raking in more than INR 450 crore in total revenue from across the globe.