DEBOLINA ROY
Cook the lentil base
Wash half a cup of yellow moong dal and soak it for half an hour. Cook it with water, turmeric, and salt until it becomes soft and tender. Mash it slightly, then heat ghee and add a bit of hing to it.
Drizzle sweet and tangy sauces
Pour warm cooked lentils into a small bowl. Then imitate the renowned chef from the hotel and pour green mint-coriander chutney, followed by sweet tamarind-date chutney, over the warm lentil dish using squeeze bottles.
Layer veggies and aromatics
Sprinkle chopped fresh onions and diced tomatoes across its surface. Generously add minced raw garlic and finely chopped fresh cilantro; two important aromatic components in David Beckham-special daal chaat
Season and squeeze fresh lime
To finish your own dish, garnish with roasted cumin powder and chaat masala to get a street-food flair. Lastly, add a generous amount of fresh lime juice to brighten all the rich flavours before serving.