How to make sugar-free chocolate ice cream at home?

DEBOLINA ROY
Mix the dry ingredients
In a small bowl, mix half a cup of granulated sugar substitute with two tablespoons of unsweetened cocoa powder. Use a fork or whisk to thoroughly mix the mixture and blend all the ingredients together.
Combine dairy ingredients
Combine two cups of heavy cream with one and three-quarters cups of evaporated milk in a big mixing bowl. Mix them together well until they become a smooth base for the dessert.
Add the flavour
Add the cocoa and sweetener combination to the dairy mixture, then incorporate one teaspoon of vanilla extract. Stir the ingredients together carefully until the chocolate flavour and sweetness are uniformly mixed.
Whip until peaks form
With a stand mixer, blend at a low speed for 15 seconds, and then set the mixer to a high speed. After mixing for at least 4-5 minutes, it is time to mix again.
Freeze and serve
Put the blended ingredients in a container and keep them in the freezer overnight, or for 8-10 hours. You can also freeze the mixture for about half an hour and then churn it in an ice cream maker.