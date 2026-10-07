Here's how to make coffee tres leches at home

DEBOLINA ROY
Bake the sponge cake
Beat the eggs, sugar, and vanilla together until it becomes thick, then gently add the flour, instant coffee and melted butter. After that, pour the liquid mixture into a greased baking dish and bake in an oven preheated to 170°C for 25 minutes, until it has a springy feel.
Prepare the creamy soak
In a bowl, combine the sweetened condensed milk, evaporated milk, heavy whipping cream, and dissolved instant coffee. Whisk everything well until smooth to make the rich milk mixture that is essential for a homemade Coffee Tres Leches.
Soak the cake
Use a fork to pierce the baked sponge in several places. Slowly pour the prepared liquid over the sponge cake until it gets soaked completely and put it in the refrigerator overnight so that the sponge gets moist fully.
Top and serve
After beating the whipped cream well with sugar to soft peaks, spread it evenly over the cool cake. Dust lightly with coffee powder, cut the cake into squares, and serve with more soaking liquid to enjoy amazing Coffee Tres Leches at home.