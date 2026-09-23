How to make gluten-free bread at home?

DEBOLINA ROY
Prep your oven and pan
Place the rack in the center of the oven and preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Take a nine-inch-by-four-inch loaf pan and grease it with cooking spray to help ensure that the loaf does not stick to the pan while cooking.
Whisk the ingredients
Using a large mixing bowl, combine gluten-free flour mixture with the baking powder and the rapid-rise yeast. The purpose of mixing the dry ingredients is to ensure that the leavening agents are uniformly distributed throughout the dough.
Mix liquids and egg whites
Mix olive oil, honey, apple cider vinegar, and warm water on low speed for one minute. Add the egg whites at room temperature, along with the salt, and blend on medium speed until it becomes a uniform, thick batter.
Proof and bake
Spread the mixture over the greased loaf pan, cover with plastic wrap and a towel, and allow it to rise for 30 minutes. Bake the loaf for thirty minutes at 350°F.
Cool before slicing
After letting the baked bread sit for 10 min. in the pan, take it out and leave it on a wire rack. Once the bread is fully cool, slice it with a sharp knife.