How to make Kapoor family's special Junglee Mutton at home?

DEBOLINA ROY
Sauté the chillies and garlic
Put four tablespoons of thick ghee into a deep frying pan and heat on a medium flame. Fry the whole dried Mathania red chillies along with the same number of peeled garlic cloves for two to three minutes.
Add the mutton
Put the fragrant ghee into 750 grams of bone-in pieces of mutton. Then, sauté the meat over high heat for four minutes, adding salt to taste and two and a half teaspoons of coriander powder.
Slow simmer
Fill the pot with five to six cups of water and bring it to a boil quickly. Put a solid lid on and reduce the flame to medium heat and cook for 40 minutes.
Garnish and serve
After the meat is adequately soft and flavorful, make sure to turn off the flame. Transfer the hot curry into a bowl, making sure to decorate it with some coriander leaves and lemon wedges before serving.