Is your honey really organic? 4 simple ways to check

DEBOLINA ROY

The water drop method

Pouring honey carefully into a glass of water that is at room temperature helps test its solubility and its density. Pure honey, which has a high viscosity, remains intact while dropping and lands at the bottom of the glass, while honey mixed one way or the other dissolves immediately.

The thumb check

Place a bit of honey on a tidy thumb to assess its flow. Authentic honey retains its shape well, whereas lukewarm honey with liquid sugar slides off the thumb quickly.

The paper towel blot

Take a moisture test using ordinary paper towels to assess the water content. Specifically, a drop of pure honey remains undisturbed, but honey containing water produces a wet and clear circle.

The vinegar reaction test

To identify substantial industrial thickeners, conduct a simple chemical check. Mixing honey with vinegar and water should yield no reaction; any immediate bubbling or thick foaming signals alkaline adulterants.

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