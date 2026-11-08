Is your honey really organic? 4 simple ways to check

DEBOLINA ROY
The water drop method
Pouring honey carefully into a glass of water that is at room temperature helps test its solubility and its density. Pure honey, which has a high viscosity, remains intact while dropping and lands at the bottom of the glass, while honey mixed one way or the other dissolves immediately.
The thumb check
Place a bit of honey on a tidy thumb to assess its flow. Authentic honey retains its shape well, whereas lukewarm honey with liquid sugar slides off the thumb quickly.
The paper towel blot
Take a moisture test using ordinary paper towels to assess the water content. Specifically, a drop of pure honey remains undisturbed, but honey containing water produces a wet and clear circle.
The vinegar reaction test
To identify substantial industrial thickeners, conduct a simple chemical check. Mixing honey with vinegar and water should yield no reaction; any immediate bubbling or thick foaming signals alkaline adulterants.