5 ways to make your morning oats more interesting

Pratyusha
Banana and peanut butter
Add sliced bananas, a spoonful of peanut butter and a sprinkle of chopped nuts. This combination makes oats creamy, naturally sweet and filling.
Apple and cinnamon
Cook your oats with diced apples and a pinch of cinnamon. Finish with walnuts and a drizzle of honey for a comforting breakfast.
Chocolate and berries
Stir cocoa powder into your oats and top with strawberries, blueberries or other seasonal fruit. Add a few dark chocolate chips for extra indulgence.
Mango and coconut
Mix chopped ripe mango and coconut milk into your oats. Garnish with toasted coconut flakes for a tropical-inspired breakfast.
Give it a savoury twist
Skip the sweet toppings and cook oats with onions, tomatoes, peas and carrots. Season with turmeric, cumin and garam masala, then finish with fresh coriander.
5 easy one-pot meals for busy workdays