5 ways to make your morning oats more interesting

Pratyusha

Banana and peanut butter

Add sliced bananas, a spoonful of peanut butter and a sprinkle of chopped nuts. This combination makes oats creamy, naturally sweet and filling.

Apple and cinnamon

Cook your oats with diced apples and a pinch of cinnamon. Finish with walnuts and a drizzle of honey for a comforting breakfast.

Chocolate and berries

Stir cocoa powder into your oats and top with strawberries, blueberries or other seasonal fruit. Add a few dark chocolate chips for extra indulgence.

Mango and coconut

Mix chopped ripe mango and coconut milk into your oats. Garnish with toasted coconut flakes for a tropical-inspired breakfast.

Give it a savoury twist

Skip the sweet toppings and cook oats with onions, tomatoes, peas and carrots. Season with turmeric, cumin and garam masala, then finish with fresh coriander.

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