6 fashion lessons from Maharani Gayatri Devi

DEBOLINA ROY
Ditch the bling
Forget about the complicated and cumbersome jewellery sets. Go for a simple strand of shiny pearls or beautiful emeralds that will give you that chic finish you are looking for.
Swap stiff fabric for breezy chiffon
Ditch the rigid brocades that feel like armour. Choose airy French chiffon or soft georgette drapery that flows with your body, bringing movement to your look and an instant touch of romance to your silhouette.
Prioritize pastel palette
Bright neon colours scream for attention. But soft pinks, blue and beige shades signify elegance. Subtle pastel colours enhance the texture of your fabric and lend a calm, sophisticated look to your whole outfit.
Invest in tailored cuts that mean business
Your style can be elevated through fitted and structured blouses with clean lines. With precision tailoring, your look becomes intentional, polished, and royal.
Pair your ethnics with modern sunnies
Who says ethnic wear cannot be modern? Add a twist of cosmopolitan flair to your draping by accessorising with oversized cat-eye glasses, creating a look that combines high fashion with classical royal style.
Wear it with confidence
True style comes down to absolute confidence. Your attire should act as a blank canvas where you are free to unleash your personality. Wear your outfit with confidence and walk into every place as if you own it.