Ditch yellow: Try 5 unique colours for your haldi ceremony

DEBOLINA ROY
Pink
This highly adaptable shade seamlessly complements all skin types and makes a great statement of glamour. To create a truly eye-catching effect, combine this colour with a sparkling silver or golden top.
Crimson
Create a bold statement in a vivid shade of crimson. Choose a shade of crimson that suits your complexion and tone down its brightness with the right jewellery pieces.
Green
The ceremonial design theme can be understated but still elegant by making use of fresh green or mint shades. The minimalistic solution will present a classy appearance, which will look charming when combined with light makeup and accessories.
Orange
For the event, bring vibrant energy with a lively orange colour. Reflecting the happy mood of the composition, the costume is matched with stylish floral ornaments.
Blue
On your special day, tap into your inner diva by wearing a bright blue outfit. Pair it with silver accessories, which will bring out the cool undertones of this stunning colour.