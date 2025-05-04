4 hacks to prevent melting makeup in the summer

Skip the foundation and cream blush

The type of makeup products you use plays a significant role in their longevity in the heat. In summer, it's wise to switch to lighter formulas and water-resistant or waterproof options. Heavy, oil-based foundations are more likely to slide off in the heat. Consider opting for tinted moisturisers, BB creams, or lightweight liquid foundations with a matte or semi-matte finish. These offer coverage without feeling heavy or cakey.

For concealer, look for formulas specifically designed for long wear and those that are resistant to creasing. Cream blushes and bronzers can sometimes be more prone to melting than powders, so consider switching to powder formulas or using a very light hand with cream products and setting them with a translucent powder. Look for products labelled "long-wearing," "sweat-proof," or "water-resistant" when shopping for your summer makeup.

Spend on good setting products

Applying thin layers of product is key. Building up coverage gradually is better than applying a thick layer all at once, which is more likely to crease and melt. After applying your base makeup, setting it with a good setting powder is essential. Focus on areas that tend to get oily, such as the T-zone.