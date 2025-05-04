4 hacks to prevent melting makeup in the summer

Summer can be truly challenging for makeup lovers; skipping makeup entirely is rarely an option and a flawed base makeup can give you the dreaded "melted makeup" look – streaky foundation, cakey concealer, smudged eyeliner, faded blush and more. The combination of sweat, oil production, and the sheer heat can cause even the most carefully applied makeup to dissipate.
There are some simple things you can do throughout the day. Try curating a base makeup routine which is not too heavy or layered. Opt for water-based products, switch to lighter moisturisers and also buy good setting products. Here are some things you can do to avoid cakey makeup in the summer.
Water-based moisturisers, mattifying primers
In the summer, your skin is likely to be more oily and prone to sweating. While it might seem counterintuitive to moisturise in hot weather, skipping this step can actually cause your skin to produce more oil to compensate for dryness, leading to a greasier surface for your makeup. Look for gel-based or water-based moisturisers that absorb quickly and don't leave a heavy residue.
After moisturising, applying a good quality primer is a game-changer. Primers create a smooth surface, help to fill in pores and fine lines, and, most importantly for summer, provide a barrier between your skin and your makeup, helping it to grip and last longer. Opt for mattifying or oil-control primers if you have particularly oily skin, as these will help to absorb excess shine throughout the day.
Skip the foundation and cream blush
The type of makeup products you use plays a significant role in their longevity in the heat. In summer, it's wise to switch to lighter formulas and water-resistant or waterproof options. Heavy, oil-based foundations are more likely to slide off in the heat. Consider opting for tinted moisturisers, BB creams, or lightweight liquid foundations with a matte or semi-matte finish. These offer coverage without feeling heavy or cakey.
For concealer, look for formulas specifically designed for long wear and those that are resistant to creasing. Cream blushes and bronzers can sometimes be more prone to melting than powders, so consider switching to powder formulas or using a very light hand with cream products and setting them with a translucent powder. Look for products labelled "long-wearing," "sweat-proof," or "water-resistant" when shopping for your summer makeup.
Spend on good setting products
Applying thin layers of product is key. Building up coverage gradually is better than applying a thick layer all at once, which is more likely to crease and melt. After applying your base makeup, setting it with a good setting powder is essential. Focus on areas that tend to get oily, such as the T-zone.
A translucent setting powder can help to absorb excess oil and lock your makeup in place without adding extra colour. To further enhance the longevity of your makeup, a setting spray is highly recommended. Setting sprays create a fine mist that helps to fuse your makeup together and create a more durable finish. Look for setting sprays specifically designed for long wear or those with mattifying properties if you struggle with shine. Applying setting spray after you've completed your makeup can significantly extend its wear time in the heat.
Carry translucent powder and a travel setting spray
While you can't completely eliminate the need for touch-ups, you can minimise them and handle them effectively. Instead of adding more powder on top of existing oil, which can lead to a cakey appearance, use blotting papers to absorb excess oil without disturbing your makeup. Gently press the blotting paper onto oily areas, and you'll see the shine disappear.
If you need to reapply powder, use a light hand and focus only on the areas that need it. Carrying a small translucent powder and a brush or puff for targeted touch-ups is helpful. For refreshing your makeup and giving it a boost, a travel-sized setting spray can be a lifesaver. A quick spritz can help to revive your makeup and make it look freshly applied.