Here are 4 unique ways you can make jalebis at home

Atreyee Poddar
There’s a particular kind of magic in watching batter swirl into hot ghee and bloom into golden spirals. Jalebis have a reputation as a halwai-only affair, something best left to the man with the giant kadhai at the street corner. But your home kitchen can pull it off, and you don’t have to follow just one route. Here are four ways to do it, whether you’re a patient planner or a “sweet tooth, right now” person.
The classic fermented jalebi
Whisk maida with a spoonful of besan and some plain curd, add water until the batter flows like thick cake mix, and then leave it alone overnight. By morning it should be bubbly and gently tangy, and that sourness is what gives traditional jalebis their depth. Pipe spirals into hot ghee with a squeeze bottle, fry until crisp, and slip them into warm saffron-cardamom syrup.
The 30-minute instant jalebi
Whisk maida, cornflour, and yogurt with a pinch of baking soda or fruit salt, rest it for about 20 to 30 minutes, and fry. It’s a touch less tangy than the classic, but the payoff is almost immediate, and it’s a dependable lifesaver when guests drop by unannounced.
The whole-wheat jaggery jalebi
Swap maida for atta and sugar for jaggery, and you get a jalebi with a deep, caramel-toned personality. The batter runs a little thicker, so the spirals come out chunkier and more homespun. Keep the jaggery syrup warm and on the thinner side so it soaks in without turning sticky.
The Mawa (or chhena) jalebi
Instead of a crisp, lacy coil, you get a soft, rich, almost melt-in-the-mouth sweet. Knead crumbled mawa or fresh chhena with a little flour and milk, shape into rings or spirals, and fry gently on medium-low heat before soaking in syrup. Think of it as a cousin to gulab jamun that happens to be dressed as a jalebi.