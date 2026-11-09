Here are 4 unique ways you can make jalebis at home

There’s a particular kind of magic in watching batter swirl into hot ghee and bloom into golden spirals. Jalebis have a reputation as a halwai-only affair, something best left to the man with the giant kadhai at the street corner. But your home kitchen can pull it off, and you don’t have to follow just one route. Here are four ways to do it, whether you’re a patient planner or a “sweet tooth, right now” person.