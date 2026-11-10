4 unique Bhai Dooj traditions followed across India

DEBOLINA ROY
Godhan Kutai, Bihar & Jharkhand
In Bihar and Jharkhand, the sisters make cow dung structures that represent their enemy. Then they use a wooden pestle to crush the structure and get rid of the evil, along with the thorns pricking their tongue.
Bhai Phonta, West Bengal
Sisters in West Bengal mark the occasion with a fast. They perform the ritual with the mixture of sandalwood powder, kajal, and ghee with the use of the left little finger. The holy ceremony ends with the serving of mishti doi and the meal.
Bhau Beej, Maharashtra & Goa
In Maharashtra and Goa, male siblings take a seat within beautifully adorned square shapes on the ground and taste a Karith fruit, marking triumph over the challenges that life throws their way. In the absence of male siblings, women offer their prayers to the moon.
Bhai Tika, North-East India
In North-East India, the festival is called Bhai Tika, as sisters apply the colourful seven hues of tika, which symbolise different blessings on their brothers. At the same time, with water coming from the sacred earthen pot, sisters give their brothers sel roti in return for gifts.