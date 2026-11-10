5 ways to style your gajra as a brooch

Subhadrika Sen
Saree Brooch: Cut a small portion of a thin gajra. Paste it on a circular cardboard sheet. Superglue a pin behind the sheet and your saree brooch is ready.
Dupatta Drape: When you are pinning you dupatta on one side, secure it will with a gajra brooch. It will create a statement look.
Jacket brooch: Take a circular cardboard box structure and paste gajra on it. Paste some thin strips of gajra falling off the base structure. Now attach it to your jackets or sweaters.
Blouse pin / belt: If you have a backless blouse, then use the garjra as a garland accessory, Take two – three layers of the gajra and stick it with transparent tape on the back. You can create a backlace with the gajra
Saree pin: Instead of using a regular safety pin to secure your saree pallu to your blouse, modify the pin with a gajra which will give it a statement look.
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