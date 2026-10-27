4 easy home remedies for chapped lips

DEBOLINA ROY
Coconut oil
Coconut oil is a type of emollient, which means that it can help promote healthy lips and protect the skin. It should be applied in small amounts with clean fingers or a cotton swab. It is one the easiest home remedies for chapped lips.
Aloe vera gel
Aloe vera is a popular choice when it comes to providing relief for irritated lips because of its soothing and anti-inflammatory properties. To reap its benefits, use a thin layer of pure aloe vera gel two or three times a day.
Honey
Honey has the potential benefits of moisturising dry lips, along with its antimicrobial and wound-healing properties. For application, take a small portion of organic honey with your hands or cotton swabs.
Avocado butter
Avocado butter is known to provide various fatty acids, including oleic acid and linoleic acid, and antioxidants, which are beneficial to the skin. Apply a small amount to chapped lips as needed to help soften and moisturise them.