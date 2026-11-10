Beyond dengue and malaria, 5 other diseases are spread by mosquitoes

Subhadrika Sen
Chikungunya: Spread by the species Aedes Aegypti and Aedes albopictus, it causes high fever, joint pain, muscle pain, headache and rash. In India, several cases have been reported by Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka. With no immediate medical assurance, one is expected to take rest, keep themselves hydrated, take cold compress, paracetamol, and engage in light exercises if their body conditions permit them to.
Zika Virus: This disease by Aedes mosquitoes will cause fever, rash, burning eyes, and joint pain. If the infection spreads through the body during pregnancy, there might be complications in the newborn child, including microcephaly. According to a 2025 report, Pune, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur and Mumbai suburban areas followed by Karnataka and Gujarat are hotspots of Zika virus in India. It is best to stay away from possible mosquito breeding areas and if infected take adequate rest and light meals.
Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE): Brought about by Culiseta mosquitoes, this can cause serious neurological illness due to brain inflammation.EEE is popular in the United States, especially around the Gulf Coast.In case you are visiting around this belt then take adequate measures.
Yellow fever: Aedes mosquitoes are the cause of this fever that gives rise to jaundice, internal bleeding and organ failure. Africa and Central and South America are countries that are highly prone to this disease. In fact, several preventive shots are also suggested to travelers visiting these places.
Lymphatic Filariasis (Elephantiasis): This parasitic infection is known to damage the lymphatic system. If you notice abnormal swelling of arms, genitals and legs, it may be credited to elephantiasis caused by Culex, Anopheles and Aedes mosquitoes. Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Telangana have a high recorded case of EEE. There are certain medicines which might help with the swelling but they should be administered only after a thorough check up from the physician.
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