Beyond dengue and malaria, 5 other diseases are spread by mosquitoes

Lymphatic Filariasis (Elephantiasis): This parasitic infection is known to damage the lymphatic system. If you notice abnormal swelling of arms, genitals and legs, it may be credited to elephantiasis caused by Culex, Anopheles and Aedes mosquitoes. Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Telangana have a high recorded case of EEE. There are certain medicines which might help with the swelling but they should be administered only after a thorough check up from the physician.