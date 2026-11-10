Cappuccino, latte and mocha: 5 key differences between the coffee brews

DEBOLINA ROY
Milk ratios take control
Latte is always served with plenty of steamed milk and a very small amount of froth, while cappuccino gets its proportions right by including equal parts espresso, milk, and thick foam. Mocha is prepared with the same amount of milk and lots of chocolate syrup.
Flavour profiles hit differently
Latte offers a mild, milky drink for relaxed consumption. Cappuccino brings espresso to the forefront, while mocha has a rich sweetness reminiscent of desserts.
Foam textures differ
Cappuccino shines with a thick, fluffy layer of foamy milk. Latte plays it smooth with only a light touch of microfoam on top, while mocha usually has whipped cream.
Sweetness levels vary wildly
If you love pure, rich espresso notes, cappuccino keeps things completely unsweetened. Latte offers a subtle natural milk sweetness, but mocha takes the crown as a sugary treat for chocolate lovers.
Ideal drinkers match distinct vibes
Cappuccino vs latte vs mocha caters to totally different moods! You can rely on latte for a soothing start of your day, go with cappuccino when you need an authentic caffeine rush. Enjoy mocha when you deserve a delicious treat with cocoa flavour.